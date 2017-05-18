× Alabama House heads to all-night session on redistricting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama House of Representatives prepared to meet through the night as Republicans pushed toward a vote on a contentious redistricting map.

Black lawmakers, who say the plans will diminish the influence of black voters, plan to ask sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday for the bill to be read aloud. The process is expected to take up to eight hours.

Federal judges in January ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw some boundaries after ruling Republicans improperly made race a predominant factor.

Black lawmakers argued that the GOP majority has not treated Democrats fairly in the rewrite and the proposed map is also racially gerrymandered to entrench GOP dominance.

Republican leaders have said they are confident that their redistricting plan addresses the problems found by the court.