A few downpours Friday, a better chance of storms this weekend

It rained a lot over a small area Thursday. As much 0.50″ to 1.50″ came down in Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone and Lauderdale Counties, but it didn’t soak everyone! As the clouds cleared, the sunset was fantastic, though!

A few isolated showers may develop now and then through the early Friday morning, but don’t expect big, heavy storms. Patchy fog forms where the sky remains fair and temperatures fall toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by morning.

Friday starts out muggy with some scattered showers in the area; however the rain won’t be very widespread.

We see some sun breaking through the clouds to make for a hot afternoon: highs in the upper 80s with a 40% chance of additional downpours developing in the afternoon and early evening. Any storms that develop may briefly get ‘strong:’ wind gusts over 30 miles per hour, heavy rain, and frequent (and dangerous) lightning.

Beneficial rain this weekend? The amount of rain you get this weekend depends on a few factors, but location and ‘luck’ make the biggest difference. A cold front and its parent storm system enhances the coverage and confidence of rain and some scattered thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon and evening through Sunday afternoon.

Locally-heavy downpours could produce over one inch of rain; if you’re lucky enough to get more than one of those, you could see as much as 2-3” of rainfall in isolated spots. It just won’t look like that for every single community.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

