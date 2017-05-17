Wedding crashers gift UAH graduates an unexpected aerial surprise

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rachel and Chandler Mills got married on Sunday without a hitch, but they never planned for the coolest wedding crashers in the skies to pay a visit to the party.

The two met in college at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Chandler was a senior and Rachel was a freshman.

“We were in the library, studying for finals!” explained Rachel.

They fell in love and started to plan a life together. But Rachel never planned on where it would take them. Chandler joined the Navy last October, and is currently in flight school training to be a naval flight officer.

“I would always say when I was younger that I would never date someone in the military, because I wouldn’t want to see them deployed!” she said. “Last year, when he started talking about joining, it was the complete opposite of what I was used to.”

But Rachel has supported him ever since.

“It was very new, but it has actually worked out so far,” she said.

Still, when Ensign Chandler Mills popped the question in February, it was pretty difficult for her to plan the wedding around his training schedule.

“It was hectic, at the very least,” explained Chandler.

“We just hoped for the best!” said Rachel.

When the day finally came, Rachel already knew what happens to the best laid plans. But everything turned out just as she hoped.

“For the whole wedding, I was just really relaxed about it,” she said. “We didn’t even have a backup venue. We just rolled with whatever!”

That attitude came in handy as they took photos post-ceremony, and wedding crashers came flying high.

The Blue Angels joined the party from the sky!

