× Town Madison construction will require blasting over the next few months

MADISON, Ala. — Construction of the 500-acre Town Madison mixed-use development and interstate access located at I-565 and Zierdt Road is currently underway. Rock removal (blasting) operations will occur during daytime hours over several months as the project progresses.

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers will stop traffic on I-565 East and West for approximately 2 to 3 minutes while blasting occurs. Future traffic interruptions will be minimal but may occur when blasting is within close proximity of roadways.