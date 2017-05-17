Spotty Storms Wednesday: a summerlike set-up raises rain chances

Huntsville hit 90ºF for the second time in 2017 on Tuesday, and you can look forward to another hot one Wednesday!
Photo Gallery
Warmer, more humid air moves north overnight setting up a more uncomfortable day Wednesday. It gets as hot as the low-90s with a ‘feels like’ temperature between 92ºF and 95ºF in the hottest part of the day. The heat and humidity should be enough to kick off a few isolated showers or storms Wednesday afternoon and evening; however, most places get zero rainfall.
It did technically rain a little on Tuesday. It just didn’t reach the ground over Jackson County! This was a photo of virga (precipitation that evaporates before reaching the surface) from Chanda Gilliam in Flat Rock on Tuesday evening:
Setting up for some scattered storms: A strong ridge over the South kept rain away the last few days.
That ridge (high) weakens and shrinks southward Wednesday, Thursday and Friday opening the door for hit-or-miss, spotty, heat-of-the-day showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s chance of rain is tiny: barely worth mentioning except for the fact that should you get underneath one it could bring a healthy downpour.
The odds are rising, though, for the rest of the week and the weekend.
So what’s in a rain chance? When you see a percentage chance of rain on the Seven Day Forecast, what does it really mean? I’ll be the first to admit that the ‘rain chance’ is a horrible way to explain what the weather is actually going to do. If it can rain an inch with a 10% chance and a tenth of an inch with a 100% chance, you really can’t get much from that.
It’s a combination of two things: (1) confidence that rain actually happens and (2) how much of our ‘area’ gets rain.
Photo Gallery
Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!
-Jason
Connect with me!
Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page
Twitter: @simpsonwhnt