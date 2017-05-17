Several tornadoes touch down in the Plains, Midwest during severe weather Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHETEK, Wis. - The National Weather Service says its preliminary damage rating for a tornado that destroyed a trailer park and killed a man in northwestern Wisconsin is a strong EF-2.

The enhanced F-scale runs from EF-0 to EF-5. An EF-2 or higher is considered a significant tornado.

The weather service says the twister packed winds of 120 to 130 miles per hour, or even slightly stronger, when it hit the park near Chetek on Tuesday evening.

The length of its path is still being determined.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker toured the destruction Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service says it received reports of more than two dozen tornado sightings Tuesday night across five states: Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Damage in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says the damage to a western Oklahoma community that a tornado struck, killing a man, is devastating.

Fallin toured Elk City on Wednesday afternoon as families sorted through the remains of their homes. The governor was joined by state and local officials and emergency responders.

Fallin told reporters that it's never easy seeing people who have lost their homes.

National Weather Service meteorologists say preliminary indications show eight tornadoes touched down in western Oklahoma on Tuesday. Fifty-three-year-old Bo Mikles was killed as he was apparently fleeing his home when his vehicle was thrown several hundred feet.

Authorities say at least 40 homes were destroyed.