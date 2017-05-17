× Rep. Ed Henry decides to not run for U.S. Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Rep. Ed Henry announced in a news conference this afternoon, he will not join the ballot for the Alabama U.S. Senate race, despite declaring his interest to WHNT earlier this month.

During his remarks, he declined to endorse another candidate, but insisted he hopes anyone but incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, wins the August GOP Primary.

You can watch his full remarks below:

The filing deadline to run for U.S. Senate has passed. The current list of Senate candidates include Roy Moore, Dom Gentle, Randy Brinson, Mo Brooks, Bryan Peeples, Mary Maxwell, Joseph Breault, Luther Strange, Trip Pittman, and James Beretta.

On the Democratic side, Will Boyd, Vann Caldwell, Jason Fisher, Michael Hansen, Doug Jones, Robert Kennedy, Jr., and Bryan McGee have tossed their hat into the ring.

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh announced Wednesday, he will not run for the Alabama Senate GOP Primary.