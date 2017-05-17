× Woman trapped in apartment during two-alarm fire jumps from third story window

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire officials say a woman was rushed to the hospital after an overnight apartment fire.

The two-alarm fire happened at the Warren House Apartments on Executive Drive. When Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews got to the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials on the scene say a woman was trapped in a third story unit. She jumped from a window and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Residents evacuated from 25 apartment units.

It appeared the fire was put out just after 2 a.m.

We do not yet know the extent of damage to the apartment building.