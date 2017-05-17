× Major party candidates solidified for special election of US Senate seat as qualifying deadline passes

The qualifying deadline for both Democrats and Republicans looking to run for US Senate has passed, and the list of candidates has been finalized by the parties.

The special election, to be held this December, will fill the senate seat that Jeff Sessions vacated when he became Attorney General. Senator Luther Strange currently holds the position and will run to keep it.

The list of candidates for the Republican Party includes:

Roy S. Moore

Dom Gentile

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Bryan Peeples

Mary Maxwell

Joseph F. Breault

Luther Strange

Trip Pittman

James Paul Beretta

Karen Haiden Jackson

Notably absent from the list are Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, who had publicly considered running, and Representative Ed Henry, who had already announced his run, but tore up his paperwork in a news conference minutes before the deadline.

The list of candidates for the Democratic Party includes:

Will Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Brian McGee

Nana Tchienkou

The primary will be held on August 15th.