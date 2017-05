Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Junior Brant Dixon pitched a complete game and MVP Sam Plash had four hits as UMS-Wright beat Madison Academy 5-1 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium to win their best-of-three Class 4A championship series two games to one.

The Mustangs forced a third and deciding game with a 9-1 win in the opener on Wednesday. UMS won the first game of the series Tuesday night at Paterson Field.

