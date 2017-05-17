× Lawmaker: Prison construction bill ‘dead’ for the session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A state senator says his prison construction bill is dead for the session.

Sen. Cam Ward made the pronouncement Wednesday. Ward says the bill already had heavy opposition in the House. It was wounded further by tensions over redistricting and other issues in the final days of the session. Ward says opposed lawmakers had threatened to filibuster the bill.

The plan called for the state to build a new women’s prison and lease, or build, three new men’s prisons. The state would have borrowed between $200 million and $845 million, depending on how many prisons are leased.

Ward says he’s disappointed by the bill’s collapse. He predicted lawmakers will eventually be back in special session to address prison overcrowding.

The price tag drew heavy criticism in committee this week.