Kroger announces hiring event to fill 700 jobs in three states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Kroger is hanging out the help wanted sign at stores across its Nashville division, including here in north Alabama.

The grocery store chain will hold a hiring event Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at all of its stores in middle and east Tennessee, southern Kentucky and north Alabama.

Kroger is looking to fill close to 700 full and part-time jobs in almost every department.

“We have a variety of part time positions and in some cases full time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants are asked to go to jobs.kroger.com before May 20 to apply, then go to a neighborhood Kroger store on the day of the hiring event.