I-65 northbound lane closed today

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Due to ongoing concrete slab replacement, the outside lane of Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 291 (Alabama 91), in southern Cullman County near the Blount County line, will be closed today. This is outside the normal closure times of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes.