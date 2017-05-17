× City of Madison announces finalists for Police Chief position

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison has announced the finalists up for the job of Police Chief. The Madison City Council will interview the candidates on Saturday.

The five finalists include Robert Buckman, David Jernigan, Thomas Johnson, Larry Lindsey and Keith McPheeters.

The interviews are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. pm Saturday, May 20, 2017, in council chambers at Madison City Hall. They are open to the public. To avoid distraction during the interview process, doors to the Council Chamber will be closed once an interview begins. Those wishing to attend may only enter at the beginning and exit at the conclusion of each interview. No questions from the public will be permitted.

The city has provided the following biographies for each candidate:

Robert Buckman

Robert Buckman is the Chief Deputy, Operations Bureau Commander for the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office in Leesburg, Virginia. Chief Buckman leads 450 people in the Operations Bureau, including 360 sworn deputies in the Special Operations, Criminal Investigations and Field Operations Division, and is responsible for an Operations Bureau budget of $54 million and an agency budget of $87 million. Chief Buckman began his career in Loudoun County in 1982, serving as Sheriff Deputy, Field Training Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Major (Division Commander in Field Operations and Criminal Investigations) and Chief Deputy. In his role of Division Commander, Chief Deputy Buckman led personnel in the Field Operations Division, including Patrol, Community Policing, School Resource Officers and Domestic Violence. In the Criminal Investigations Division, he led personnel in Major Crimes, Vice/Narcotics, Computer Forensics, White Collar Crime, Fraud and Identity Theft, Special Investigations/Intelligence and Crime Analysis.

Chief Deputy Buckman’s responsibilities have included participation on the Washington, DC Council of Governments Police Chiefs’ Committee, implementation of the SRO program and Computer Forensics Program through grant funding, participation in ongoing accreditation processes through CALEA, implementation of MAPP (Management and Allocation of Police Personnel) software for deploying personnel, oversight of four new regional stations, and an Incident Commander for major incidents, including SWAT and bomb incidents and the D.C. Sniper incident.

Chief Deputy Buckman has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and completed the FBI National Academy.

David Jernigan

David Jernigan is the Chief Deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He supervises 224 personnel (including 123 certified officers) and manages a $12 million budget, and has been with the Department since early 2014. Chief Deputy Jernigan supervises the command of Uniform Patrol, Records/Communications, Investigations and the Administrative/Special Operations Divisions. He is also responsible for the Pistol Permit Office, the Office of Professional Standards and Ethics (Internal Affairs) and the Homeland Security response. Chief Deputy Jernigan has represented the Sheriff’s Office in work with the National Children’s Advocacy Center, Crime-Stoppers, Drug Task Force, Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT), and Partnership for a Drug Free Community. Chief Deputy Jernigan has also been involved with many community oriented policing initiatives (including Community Watch, Cadet Corps, and many more). Chief Deputy Jernigan had a 29-year career with the FBI prior to work with Madison County, including serving as Director of the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal.

Chief Deputy Jernigan’s responsibilities have included introduction of body cameras, revamping the citizen complaint process, establishing a stand-alone website to promote the Sheriff’s Office, establishing an on-line Pistol Permit process, overseeing work towards CALEA accreditation, working on social media strategies for the department, including use of Twitter, Facebook, Next-Door.

Chief Deputy Jernigan has a Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science and a Master’s degree in Justice and Public Safety, as well as extensive FBI training.

Thomas Johnson

Thomas Johnson is a Captain for the Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania. Upper Darby Police Department includes a budget of $27.6 million, 23 civilian employees and 134 sworn officers, which include four Division Captains who report directly to the Police Chief. Captain Johnson joined the Upper Darby Police Department as a Patrol Officer in 1996. He advanced to Criminal Investigator, then to Sergeant, Detective Division, then Lieutenant, supervising a uniform patrol platoon, then to Captain of Administrative Division in 2012.

Captain Johnson’s current responsibilities include administrative functions, the Naloxone/Addiction Recovery Initiative, Highway Patrol, and the Crash Reconstruction Unit. He also plays a key leadership role in the Anti-graffiti Task Force and is the Director of the Regional DUI Enforcement Task Force. Captain Johnson is a hostage and crisis negotiator, and an educator and lecturer for critical thinking. Captain Johnson has also managed the “Cop Card” Trading Card program to help officers connect with young children, the integration of Paramedics into the SWAT team, and development of the Active Shooter Rescue Task Force.

Captain Johnson has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration and is working toward a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. Captain Johnson is a graduate of the FBI Inter-County Detective School and the National Fire Academy Fire & Arson program. Captain Johnson is also cross-trained as a Firefighter and Paramedic and is a 32-year volunteer with the East Lansdowne Fire Department.

Larry Lindsey

Larry Lindsey is a Captain in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County has 600 certified officers. Captain Lindsey has been with Shelby County since 1991, beginning as a Deputy Sheriff/Patrol. He later served as Sergeant, Traffic Bureau Assistant Commander, then Lieutenant, (traffic grants management, Governor’s Highway Safety Office Network Coordinator, Reserves and Emergency Services Bureau Commander, Accreditation and Policy Law Enforcement Director, Patrol Commander). Larry Lindsey was promoted to Captain in 2014 (Training Assistant Director, Homeland Security & Intelligence Commander, Civil Field and Levy Commander, Patrol Commander).

Currently Captain Lindsey is responsible for overseeing Law Enforcement Training for the Training Academy, including CALEA standards, Virtual Academy and oversight of budget of $3 million. Some of his responsibilities have included Traffic grants (including overseeing a $600,000 child passenger grant), design of a budget management system to track spending, member of Project Safe Neighborhoods, focusing on violent state and federal gun crimes, resulting in a substantial increase in gun related prosecutions, leadership of a one-year multi-agency task force under the US Western Tennessee Attorney General.

Captain Lindsey has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Human Resources and a Master’s degree in Operations Management. Captain Lindsey completed the FBI Command and Executive Leadership Institutes.

Keith McPheeters

Keith McPheeters is a retired Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Farmington Police Department in New Mexico. Deputy Chief McPheeters served 24.5 years with the Farmington Police Department, a department with 137 certified officers and a $19 million budget. Deputy Chief McPheeters managed 180 total personnel and began service in 1991 as a Patrol Officer, and was promoted through the ranks to Field Training Officer, Detective, Sergeant/Command of Street Crimes SWAT Team, Lieutenant of Training Division, Lieutenant of Internal Affairs, Captain of Detectives, Narcotics and Certification, then served as Deputy Chief for 5 years.

Deputy Chief McPheeters’ responsibilities have included community policing and community outreach, impaired driving enforcement (with 1,600 career DWI arrests), crisis negotiations, SWAT supervision and command, training management, street crimes supervision, grant writing, police budgeting processes, CALEA Accreditation, policy development, body and in-car cameras, developing changes to use of force philosophies and policies, strategic management and employee development.

Deputy Chief McPheeters has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and has completed the FBI National Academy and the FBI LEEDA Leadership Institute.