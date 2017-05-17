Can you believe it’s still snowing?!

While temperatures continue to soar into the upper 80s and 90s in the Tennessee Valley, there’s an area of the country that is still digging out from snow.

Yes, snow!

In the radar imagery above, the areas of green indicate rain where as areas of blue denote snow.

It’s mid-May, so how can it still be snowing?

The same surface low that is responsible for producing severe weather in the Great Plains this week is also responsible for cranking out a few feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains as well as the higher elevations of the Great Basin.

The surface low is pushing warm, humid air into the mountain region, where it collides with colder, drier air surging south from Canada. The mountains also serve as a source of “lift” that force the warmer air higher into the sky, producing heavy rain where temperatures are above freezing, and heavy snow where temperatures are above freezing.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for portions of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada through Friday.

An additional 8 to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall over the next 24 to 48 hours for much of the region, and as much as 15 to 25 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the higher elevations.

Below are social media photos of people reacting to the snow. Share your thoughts: Would you rather have sunshine and 90 degree heat in mid-May? Or are freezing temperatures and heavy snow more your style?

Quite the storm coming through Ogden. Not the best weather for softball. #WeAreWeber #utwx pic.twitter.com/Db9Afe8i17 — Paul Grua (@PaulGrua) May 17, 2017

The weight of the snow already impacting trees around Bozeman. Do not stand under trees until snow has melted off. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/s55kNZP7PX — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) May 17, 2017