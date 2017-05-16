× What’s your best defense against robocalls?

How many times a year, month, week, or even day do you receive an unwanted call, whether it’s a telemarketer or robocall.

Sometimes the prerecorded messages can sound like live people. But not all of these are illegal. Messages from your doctor, pharmacists or your kid’s school are legal. Even political candidates and charities are allowed to call for donations.

But it is illegal when robocalls are trying to sell a service or product and you haven’t given written consent. Many times these calls are scams.

The Better Business Bureau said the best way to combat scam calls are to simply not answer your phone if it’s a number you don’t recognize. If you do answer, hang up and don’t press a number to opt out of future calls because then the scammers know it’s a real line.