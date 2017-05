HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We are learning new details about the future of another mixed-use development in Huntsville.

The developers of the project known as “Constellation” will hold a news conference to reveal new details about the development.

The land is located at the former Heart of Huntsville mall on Memorial Parkway at Clinton Avenue.

Few details are currently available about what may be in the works. The project has been in development for several years.