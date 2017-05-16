Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason gets a contract extension and raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AL.com) - Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason has received a raise and three-year contract extension, according to a report Tuesday by The Tennessean of Nashville.

Mason is 13-24 in three seasons at Vanderbilt, but led the Commodores to a 6-7 record and an Independence Bowl berth last season. Including were victories over SEC East rivals Tennessee and Georgia, and narrow losses to Florida, South Carolina and Auburn.

Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams confirmed the extension to The Tennessean, but did not disclose contract terms. He did, however, add that Mason received a raise over his previously estimated annual salary of $2.5 million.

