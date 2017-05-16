Taking Action: Flu season is technically over, but it’s still out there

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — We’re nearing the end of the “official” flu season, but not so fast…health professionals want you to know you can still catch the flu just as easily in some cases.

“Flu occurs all year round,” said Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “There are certainly times of year in the traditional flu season when there are a lot more cases.”

Flu season typically runs from October until the end of spring, but it doesn’t only exist in a season. In other parts of the world, there is no flu season. Dr. Harris said it circulates the same year round.

“Flu vaccine is still important for people who are going to be at risk for flu and so that includes travelers, people who are going to be crowded into airplanes or airports,” Harris said.

In the Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest influenza surveillance map, dating back to the week of April 30, 2017 – May 6, 2017, there is no significant influenza activity reported across north Alabama.

Although, the worry is the risk of bringing it back.

“For people who are traveling, say from South America, remember that’s winter time and so that is flu season,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris says it’s not always easy to find a clinic that still administers the flu vaccine this time of year, but there are some out there.