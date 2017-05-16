Students compete in Greenpower USA races over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville hosted a big Greenpower USA event over the weekend called the Whitesburg Invitational 2017.

It was Saturday, May 13 at Whitesburg P-8 on Sanders Road. It's being called the largest gathering o Greenpower teams in the country so far.

48 teams were registered for Saturday’s event, including local teams, and others from Florida and Mississippi. 29 of those teams were from Huntsville City Schools.

Participant Lucy Allen told WHNT News 19 the secret to her success -- Determination. She said, "We practice a lot. We practice every single Tuesday."

Greenpower races allow students to learn design, manufacturing, and project management as they build single-seat electric cars. The competitions are held in the Huntsville area, across the region, and internationally.

The theme of Saturday's race was “Greenpower Gives Back.” There was a collection to donate Ziploc bags, soup for Manna House chemotherapy patients, and hygiene items.

State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance even came to the races Saturday.

