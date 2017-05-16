Rodeo Queen, clown tour Limestone County elementary schools for rodeo week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Some rodeo royalty are giving elementary schoolers a real treat this week.

To get the community excited about the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo, and the events of the week ahead, rodeo dignitaries are stopping at elementary schools county-wide.

MacKenzie Harrold, the 2016 Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo leads the tour with a presentation teaching kids about western history and the many events of the rodeo. Joining her are younger rodeo queens and the rodeo clown, who had his fun putting oversized cowboy hats, wigs, and fake horse heads on student volunteers.

"It's definitely the best time of the year," said Harrold. "[The LCSO rodeo] actually won the 2016 Best New Rodeo this year at the IFRA in Oklahoma City."

"It just gives them a snapshot for people who never been before," said Deputy Stephen Young with the LCSO. "We just try to build them up and get them encouraged its a big community event, a defining event for Athens."

Deputies also gave teachers coupons so the students could get a discounted child ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Rodeo Lineup:

Tuesday, May 16, 2017: Street Dance & Fashion Show at 6:00 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse Square

Thursday, May 18, 2017: Slack Admission $5.00; gates open at 8 a.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017: Special Needs Rodeo from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Main Events: Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20

6:00 p.m. - Gates Open; Pony rides for kids 10 & under

7:00 p.m. - Kids Gold Rush

8:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

Events Including: Bareback Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Break-Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Kids Calf Scramble,10 & Under Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing, Chuck Wagon Races Bull Riding, Professional Rodeo Clowns & Specialty Acts

Saturday, May 20, 2017: Miss Limestone Rodeo Queen Luncheon at 12:00 p.m.

Ticket Purchase

Adults - $15.00 ; Children - $10.00 (12 & under)

Tickets available online or at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office or at Preston's Western Wear in Athens