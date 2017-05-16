Police presence at Regions Bank in Guntersville

Posted 12:48 pm, May 16, 2017

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Regions Bank off of Highway 431 in Guntersville is being monitored by police.

Guntersville Police say a customer drove into the parking lot around lunchtime and saw two bags in some bushes in front of the bank. The customer alerted the clerk inside, and Guntersville Police responded to the scene.

Guntersville Police Department presence at the Regions bank off of Highway 431.

Police are following procedure and being cautious.

A hazardous devices expert from the Huntsville Police Department are helping GPD safely remove the bags from the bushes.

Regions is still open for business.

 