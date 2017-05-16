Police: Man wanted for sexual abuse of a young girl, his wife is in jail, accused of covering the situation up

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is on the run and Albertville Police detectives need help to find him.

His wife is in jail, charged with child abuse, accused of covering up the situation. Police say the alleged victim was 14 at the time of the initial report.

Albertville Police officers were notified about this case about two years ago, but back then, the case didn’t go far.

“At the time of the interview, the victim recanted her story. She said nothing was going on, nothing happened, everything had been fabricated,” said Albertville Police Assistant Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith says that meant detectives couldn’t move forward, until the last couple of weeks.

“It’s my understanding that the female had gone to the Hollywood area to stay with some family,” Smith said.

He continued that it was there that the truth came out and Hollywood Police officers got involved.

“Our detectives, with the help of Hollywood PD, were able to pick back up where they were two years ago,” Smith said.

Police say the teen victim previously lied to the officers under the coercion of Elizabeth Hernandez Ortiz.

Ortiz is charged with child abuse. “For allowing the acts to happen over a period of time,” Smith said.

While Ortiz sits in the Marshall County jail under a $60,000 bond, detectives are looking for her husband, Samuel Solano. He’s facing rape in the second degree.

Solano was last spotted in a white Honda car with damage to the driver’s side. He ran from officers earlier this month.

If you see Solano, call your local law enforcement agency.