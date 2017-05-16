× Pegasus delivers pieces of SLS Rocket System to Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s not often we get to discuss Greek mythology these days, but today we have a HUGE reason.

If you remember the story from history class, mythology tells Pegasus sprang fully grown from the neck of Medusa after she was killed by Perseus. Pegasus was charged with bringing thunderbolts to Zeus on Mt. Olympus.

Just like the popular winged horse, the modified barge that will transport the largest rocket stage in the world was symbolically named Pegasus by NASA because it won’t be deterred from its mission.

Pegasus transported pieces of the SLS Rocket System 1,240 miles down the river from NASA’s Michoud Rocket Factory in New Orleans to Marshall here in Huntsville.

We got a serious up close look at the barge that rolled down the river into the Tennessee Valley pulling history in the making.