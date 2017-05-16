× Police chase ends with four people suspected of breaking & entering in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police were involved in a chase overnight. Investigators say four people in the vehicle were wanted for breaking and entering into vehicles and homes in Hampton Cove.

An officer spotted the car and attempted to stop it near Taylor Lane and Highway 431 . The vehicle took off, beginning the police chase.

The pursuit went over Monte Sano, north on Memorial Parkway then west onto Winchester Road.

Police say speeds reached over 80 miles per hour.

Officers eventually used stop sticks to end the pursuit on Winchester Road and Colfax Road. That is about 10 miles away from the starting location.

The chase ended before 3:30 a.m.

Police took four people inside the car into custody. Officers say all face possible burglary charges, the driver of the car could face charges for the chase.

34.793047 -86.607558