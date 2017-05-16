LifeSouth hosts Summer kick-off blood drives on May 26

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will host multiple blood drives in the North Alabama area on Friday, May 26.

Locations and times:

Walmart located at 1011 Highway 72 E in Athens from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart located at 11610 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart located at 14595 Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart located at 1972 US-431 in Boaz from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart located at 13675 Highway 43 in Russellville from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mady’s “Strike out Cancer” Celebration blood drive at Danville Baptist Church located at 5944 HWY 36W in Danville from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

During the drive, donors can enjoy complimentary treats and other appreciation items.

All donors will be entered to win a charcoal grill or a gift card to Huntsville Escape Rooms, and various other raffle items, such as an Embassy Suites gift certificate or a Yellowhammer Brewery gift set, dependent on location. The goal for the day is to draw 248 or more donors.

Blood donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed. LifeSouth donors receive a complementary cholesterol screening with each donation. All blood types are needed. There is a critical need for Type O and platelet donors. Donors also receive a free recognition item. For additional information on blood donation contact LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or on the web at www.lifesouth.org.