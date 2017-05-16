Jackson County EMA hosts a community emergency response class for Jackson County students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Jackson County health science classes went through community emergency response training or 'CERT'.

"A CERT team member is somebody that can take their experience and their knowledge to help their communities in a time of disaster," said Mike Ashburn, Jackson County EMA Director.

The Jackson County EMA gave them basic training on how to record incidences and provided videos for different response techniques.

"We learned a little bit about triage, which is basically people that are injured can be delayed. You put them in categories," said Polly Jones, a CERT Team Member.

They were also taken to the Ernest Pruett Center of Technology where they learned to put out fires.

"After the April tornadoes, I know a lot of people didn't know what to do."

Polly Jones, a Jackson County student, said that devastation made her more interested in becoming a CERT team member.

"It's something that a lot of communities probably don't know a lot about and if I was them I would get in it," said Jones. "Because if a disaster strikes like April tornadoes, again we're going to need CERT members no matter what."

CERT team members are not only helpful to those in distress but they're also a big assistance to first responders.

"When the fire and police are busy they can do the other things like know how to help their neighbor, know how to turn water off, help senior citizens. They can do anything in their community when other resources are tied up."