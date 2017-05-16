DeKalb County leaders are discussing financial issues regarding resurfacing and repaving county roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "It's just about an overwhelming problem that we're facing," said Tom Broyles, DeKalb County Road Department Supervisor.

As of right now, the DeKalb County Road Department is holding their own when it comes to road maintenance.

"Right now, everyday we have three patch trucks we send out every day. They put out two loads a day of patch material," said Broyles.

They also have hand crews patching roads as well, but it's still not enough.

"Every time it rains it makes the problem worse and you have new potholes that pop up."

They've even started resurfacing roads with a preserving solution.

To resurface a mile long road, it can cost you anywhere between $30 and $50,000. To repave it, it's double the amount. So imagine the price tag for more than 60 roads some having more than a mile that need care.

"Until some extra revenue comes down the pipe from somewhere in some form, whether it be a tax or another ATRIP or program like that, we're just going to try to maintain," said Broyles.

All they can do is wait for the state legislature to make a move.

"It's a challenge everyday to try to deal with it. I feel for these people that have to travel these roads by reclaiming some of them. I know they'll have a better road, a smoother road to travel on."