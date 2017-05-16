Decatur Heritage baseball falls short of 1A championship repeat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Jonah Smith had a whale of a series.
The Sweet Water shortstop had a hit in every game, including the game-winning two-run single the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 3 to send the Bulldogs past defending champ Decatur Heritage to win the Class 1A state championship.
“They love to throw curve balls,” Jones said of his final at-bat. “I was looking for one and he hung it over the plate. I hit a ground ball between third and short.”
