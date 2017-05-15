US Senate race toward election to replace Jeff Sessions heats up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As the deadline to qualify looms, the field is crowding heading toward the August special election for a seat in the US Senate.

On Tuesday, April 18, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to move the special election date for the US Senate seat vacated by now-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Since then, multiple candidates have announced they are running.

As of this post, four have qualified Republican:

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Dom Gentile

Roy S. Moore

Two have qualified Democrat:

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Others also plan to qualify before the Wednesday deadline. State Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) tells us he will qualify on Wednesday.

Once qualifying ends, some of the uncertainty will too. Brown said a lot of the candidates' major decisions will be made soon, once the field is decided.

"After all [the qualifying] the candidates know that important factor, 'Who will be my opponent?'" commented Jess Brown, WHNT News 19 longtime political analyst. "Everybody can then decide exactly how they ought to spend their money, what their strategy and tactics should be."

These candidates will have a lot of ground to cover with voters in a short period of time. The primary is August 15, 2017.

But there is something on their side. This election is also different from most. Being a special election, there are no other races going on at the same time.

"Only one race," said Brown. "You're going to go from the middle of May, until probably the fall of the year."

And he said during that time, a candidate may have less time to campaign but there will be more attention on the group that's vying for your vote.