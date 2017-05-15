Thursday at 10:00pm: Toxic Receipts

A chemical soup; that’s how some leading scientists describe the world we live in.

Those same experts warn many products designed to make our lives better are some of the worst offenders when it comes to chemical exposure.

We’ll share which toxins are of greatest concern to researchers and how you end up coming in contact with them every day. One chemical in particular is a major problem in receipts — something most of us handle every single day.

Researchers tell our sister station FOX4 News that Bisphenol A (BPA) can be particularly dangerous for women who are pregnant or trying to conceive.

“This is a chemical that kills embryos. It kills them. It stops them from being able to implant and grow and form into a baby,” explained Dr. Fred vom Saal of the University of Missouri, and one of the world’s best known researchers on BPA and its effects.

