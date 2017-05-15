× The Honest Company Wipes recalled due to possible mold contamination

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of baby wipes. The wipes are distributed in the United States and Canada in the following batches:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The wipes are individually sold, but some are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

Certain lots of these wipes are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of mold. The impacted wipes would have a spotted discoloration.

To see whether you have an affected lot, please enter your lot number in the search field at this link: https://wipes.honest.com/limitedvoluntaryrecall

Consumers with questions may call (888) 862-8818.