× Sparkman students and Make-A-Wish Alabama surprise girl with dream come true

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A young girl in Madison County is getting something she’s wanted for a long time.

“The students of Sparkman High School SGA and the entire school have been fundraising for Make-A-Wish Alabama for the entire school year,” said Ashley Miller, the Make-A-Wish Alabama Community Events Manager.

Their efforts culminating at Sparkman High School on Monday at a school assembly with a secret agenda to surprise 10-year-old Sydney Cunningham.

Watch how the Make-A-Wish Alabama Foundation and hundreds of caring people on Team Sydney came together to make her wish come true, tonight at 6:10 p.m.