Post season region awards for UAH softball

HUNTSVILE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The 2017 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Softball All-South Region Teams were announced on Monday, headlined by Player of the Year Kaitlyn Bannister and Pitcher of the Year Tyler Harrison who both hail from The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Bannister was also named the region's top third baseman, while Harrison was picked as the top at the utility/pitcher position.

Voting was conducted by the region's sports information directors.

