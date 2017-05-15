Police are looking for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in the neck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Papa Jacks on Jordan Lane.

Police are looking for Brandon Lamar, 31, who is a suspect in the shooting.

The police responded to the call at around 2 a.m. Officers say a friend was driving the victim, a woman shot in the neck, to the hospital when they stopped at a spot near Oakwood Avenue and Church Street. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim is the ex-girlfriend of Jamar, and the two got into a verbal altercation in the Papa Jacks parking lot. Jamar pulled a gun from his car and fired a round of shots into the victim’s car, hitting her in the neck. Jamar then fled the scene in a red Dodge Journey.

Jamar is approximately 5’5”, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. If anyone knows his whereabouts they are asked to call Huntsville Police, 256-722-7100.