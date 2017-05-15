North Alabama American Red Cross has Served North Alabama for over a Century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is celebrating over 100 years of providing service, dedication and compassion to the local area.

The American Red Cross helps with everything from National and International disasters to the local family who has a house fire.

The North Alabama Red Cross is always looking for new volunteers. They will work around your schedule, talents and skill level. And when needed will also provide training.

For information on how you can volunteer with the Red Cross here in North Alabama contact (256)536-0084.