Mo Brooks announces candidacy for Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Congressman Mo Brooks announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Brooks will be hosting press conferences today in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile.

“I am running for the United States Senate because America’s status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk, because Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges America faces, and because I am the only candidate for the Senate who has a record of proven conservative leadership,” Brooks said in a press statement.

Brooks continued, “America’s challenges have always been great. We’ve faced and overcome the burning of our Capitol by the British, a civil war, slavery, the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War and many, many other challenges. There is no challenge America cannot defeat if we learn from our history and the perseverance of our ancestors. The key is that America must remember who we are as a people.”

WHNT News 19 will have a crew at the press conference today at 11 a.m. You can watch it live on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 mobile app.