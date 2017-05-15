Man arrested for drug trafficking, found with over $100,000 of illegal substances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC) have charged a Huntsville man for drug trafficking many substances.

On Friday, May 12, STAC agents captured Andrew Paseur, 37. Paseur’s capture was the result of a month-long investigation involving the distribution of large amounts of “ice” by Paseur. STAC agents stopped in the 1000 block of Airport Road, and recovered approximately one kilo of methamphetamine ice, marijuana, over 30 OxyContin tablets, one handgun, and almost $14,000 in cash. The “Ice” has a street value of approximately $100,000.

Paseur was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration has been contacted for possible federal drug charges.

If suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, contact the STAC Office, 256-427-5456.