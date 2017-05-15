Hurricane season begins in the Eastern Pacific with little activity

Posted 10:48 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49PM, May 15, 2017

Large waves caused by Hurricane Matthew pound the Jacksonville Pier and was damaged by the storm, October 7, 2016 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Monday marked the official start of hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The season runs through November 30.

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center shows no organized activity anywhere in the Eastern Pacific, and none is expected through the next five days.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the next five days in the Eastern Pacific (Image: NHC)

Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1.

Hurricane forecasters predict a below-average season in the Atlantic basin this year.

The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

2017 Colorado State University Season Outlook for hurricane activity in the Atlantic Basin (Image: WHNT News 19)

Forecasters are predicting 11 named storms, with four of those reaching hurricane status. Two out of the four hurricanes are forecast to become major hurricanes.

The Colorado State University team will issue forecast updates on June 1, July 3, and August 2.

The peak of the season in the Atlantic basin is from mid-August to late October. However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season.