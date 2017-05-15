× Hurricane season begins in the Eastern Pacific with little activity

Monday marked the official start of hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The season runs through November 30.

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center shows no organized activity anywhere in the Eastern Pacific, and none is expected through the next five days.

Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1.

Hurricane forecasters predict a below-average season in the Atlantic basin this year.

The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters are predicting 11 named storms, with four of those reaching hurricane status. Two out of the four hurricanes are forecast to become major hurricanes.

The Colorado State University team will issue forecast updates on June 1, July 3, and August 2.

The peak of the season in the Atlantic basin is from mid-August to late October. However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season.