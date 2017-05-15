× Huntsville Police search for person who shot woman in neck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a woman was shot in the neck at about 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officers say a friend was driving the woman to the hospital when they stopped at a HEMSI EMS station at Oakwood Avenue and Church Street. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the shooting happened at Jordan Lane just north of Oakwood Avenue. Investigators closed Jordan Lane overnight as they searched for evidence.

Authorities say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

Officers say they have identified a person of interest in this case, but they are still looking for the shooter.