Governor Kay Ivey awarded just over $79,000 to help a Marshall Co. business expand, create jobs

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $79,380 grant to help an Albertville business expand and create 35 new jobs in the community.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide the infrastructure improvements necessary to enable ColorMasters, located just off of U.S. Highway 431 in the George Wallace Industrial Park, to undergo a $20 million expansion.

The money will be used to double the size of the water lines serving ColorMasters and its sister company, Master Extrusions, which is located across the road.

“Anytime there can be assistance given to an industry that brings in more jobs, to any community that certainly helps, and for us, that’s a big deal,” said Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea.

Albertville is providing $37,800 in local funds toward the project. “All of our local industries are very vital and important to our community, and any time we can help expand those businesses we certainly want to do everything we can to assist them,” Honea said.

ColorMasters and Master Extrusions employ about 450 people combined.