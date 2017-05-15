× Developer announces “luxury apartments” to become the first tenant at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. – After sitting empty for more than 2 years, Town Madison has announced they have their first tenant for the multi-use development.

Louis Breland, Town Madison’s developer, tells WHNT News 19, they’ve partnered with several other contractors to develop 1,000 luxury apartment units.

The first 280 units will be located within the mixed use retail portion of the property, adjacent to where future dining, shopping and entertainment tenants will locate eventually, according to development spokesman, Joey Ceci.

Future phases of the apartments will follow on other sites within the Town Madison property.

The project will be four stories with elevators and “top end amenities”, according to Ceci.

Construction of the first phase of apartments will begin this fall and take more than a year to build.

