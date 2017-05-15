Decatur Heritage drops game one of class 1A state championship series against Sweet Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Sweet Water junior Jonah Smith struck out seven and held defending state champion Decatur Heritage to four hits in a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Class 1A state championship series at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery this afternoon.

Smith (14-2) carried a two-hitter into the seventh inning as he picked up the win.

Making its first appearance in the finals since 1990, Sweet Water (31-7) scored two runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth to take the lead and added a final run in the sixth inning.

