× Are you at risk for ransomware on your personal computer?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The FBI says Ransomware is the fastest growing malware threat that targets all kinds of users. Ransomware targets home users, businesses, and government networks that can lead to temporary or permanent loss of sensitive or proprietary information.

The FBI said Ransomware may direct a user to clink on a link to pay a ransom. But beware, the link may be malicious and could lead to additional malware infections. Some ransomeware variants display intimidating messages such as: “Your computer was used to visit websites with illegal content. To unlock your computer, you must pay a $100 fine.”

The Unites States government recommends that users and administrators protect themselves from ransomware. They have preventive measures for people to follow to protect themselves.

The most recent Ransomware hitting headlines is Wannacry. The cyber attack has affected 150 countries. It’s impacted businesses and hospitals.

All Points Vice President of Cyber Operations Shane Hammett said malware like Wannacry is always going to be around in the age of the internet.

“I jokingly say that the only way to totally get rid of the risk is to disconnect from the internet and get rid of all of your employees. But of course no one wants to operate in that environment,” Hammett said.

Hammett said once your system is infected with ransomeware it targets sensitive data and that`s really the value of it. It encrypts that data in a way that it is no longer useable. He said the value in ransomware is that they target the entities that aren’t necessarily prepared like some businesses and hospitals.

He said the best form of defense for the crime is to have a resilience plan in place. He said most of the time beginner hackers are behind ransomware.

“More of your advanced persistent threat nation type factors are going to be using tools that are more deceptive in nature. This was a very noisy attack that we saw and it was intended to get the attention as almost as a digital extortion,” Hammett explained.

He said most of the time hackers use ransomware to go after big corporations, but they can go after people on their personal computer.

