Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Schwaiger Road in Good Hope.

Troopers confirmed that the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers are on the scene of a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian w /fatal injuries in Cullman co. on schweinger rd. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) May 14, 2017

Troopers are searching for a Ford with a Cullman County tag with damage to the passenger side mirror.

Troopers are possible looking for a Ford vehicles from Cullman co. Hit and run with damage to passengers side mirror #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) May 14, 2017