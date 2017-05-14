× Troopers confirm 17-year-old has died of injuries received in Friday night wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 17-year-old boy from Decatur has passed away from injuries received in a wreck on Hwy 31, 2 miles north of Decatur, on Friday night.

State Troopers say that the teen was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and overturned around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the teen was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Emergency crews transported him to an area hospital and he passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.