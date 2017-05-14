Trail of Tears 2017 preparation is under way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is a standing tradition here in the Tennessee Valley.

The Trail of Tears always lands on the third Saturday of September, this year that's September 16th. The ride begins in Bridgeport, Ala. and ends in Waterloo, Ala., and participants make social stops along the way. The first stop this year is at the Redstone Harley Davidson in Huntsville.

The Trail of Tears is the largest annual motorcycle ride in America, and this will be its 24th year. The ride honors the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole nations.

Information about participation and scheduling can be found at: http://www.al-tn-trailoftears.net/

Or, call the Trail of Tears hotline number at (678) RIDE-TOT or (678) 743-3868

​