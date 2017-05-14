× Structure fire destroys building behind Limestone County consignment shop

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Fire Crews are still working to put out hot spots on a fire that destroyed a structure behind a consignment shop at the corner of Oakdale Road and Hwy 251.

Piney Chapel and East Limestone Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the building is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.