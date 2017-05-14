× State Superintendent weighs in on future of ACT Aspire Test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Teachers and administrators are working toward a change in state testing. They aren’t satisfied with the ACT Aspire test given to students in grades three through eight, and again as sophomores. It seems education leaders at every level are unhappy with the ACT Aspire test.

“It’s my opinion that we’re not moving forward fast enough,” State Superintendent Michael Sentance said.

The test made an entrance into Alabama classrooms in Spring 2014, but education officials haven’t seen a positive impact.

“It frankly gives very little information back to schools about what is actually being tested,” Sentance said. “They don’t release test questions, that doesn’t help teachers understand what’s being asked of them as a result.”

Now, state leaders are reviewing the future of the ACT Aspire test. Soon, they plan to meet with school superintendents across Alabama and present their findings to the state school board.

“Our design of any testing is going to be designed to foster diagnostic analysis of the classroom, of the student needs, of the teacher needs and try to move everyone forward,” Sentance said. “So, that’s the goal in our testing program.”

The ACT Aspire test is not on the state department of education’s schedule for the 2017-2018 school year. According to our news partners at AL.com, Alabama’s students have never topped 50 percent proficiency in math, nor 40 percent proficiency in science.