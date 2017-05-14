× New Apple iCloud Phishing Scam Targets Local Consumers

This week local consumers reported receiving phone calls and multiple messages from “Mollie” claiming that there was a problem with their Apple iCloud account. Consumers were instructed to call back so that Tech Support could help troubleshoot and repair the problem.

One consumer reported that the number on her caller id was 408-606-5775, while she was asked to call back using 844-889-9156. From the reports received by the BBB, all of these scam calls were made to landlines and not a cell phone.

Thankfully the consumers were savvy and did not fall for the scam.

This is just a new twist on the old Microsoft Tech Support scam. Just this week the FTC announced a major crackdown on fraudulent Tech Support operations nationwide.

As a part of “Operation Tech Trap”, the FTC and its partners announced “16 new actions, including complaints, settlements, indictments, and guilty pleas, against deceptive tech support operations.

This brings to 29 the number of law enforcement actions brought by Operation Tech Trap partners in the last year to stop tech support scams.” But now it seems that scammers have now shifted tactics to target Apple products and services.

If you receive a call like this, simply hang up. If you do return the call, the scammer will try to gain remote access to your computer and extort money from you.

Don’t let scammers trick you.

If you are able to see the caller id or have a call-back number, contact the BBB or report it on the BBB Scam Tracker. This will help the BBB monitor the pattern and location of calls. Source: BBB North Alabama.

To learn more about the FTC crackdown, go to FTC Tech Support Crackdown.

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.

BBB North Alabama New Release: New Apple iCloud Phishing Scam Targets Local Consumers